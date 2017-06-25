Santana Leads Twins To Sweep, First Place In AL Central

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.

Santana struck out seven in six innings, Jason Castro drove in three runs and the Twins swept the Cleveland Indians with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Santana (10-4) allowed nine hits, but Cleveland’s lineup struggled again. The Indians were shut out twice, went 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position and stranded 30 baserunners in the weekend series.

It was one sweet stay in Cleveland for the Twins, who were swept in a four-game set against the Indians at Target Field last weekend. Minnesota moved a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the division lead.

Castro hit a two-run double in the second and an RBI double in the sixth. Eddie Rosario led off the fourth with his 10th homer.

Josh Tomlin (4-9) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings for Cleveland, which was coming off a 7-1 road trip.

Both teams have dominated on the road in the season series. The Twins have won five of six at Progressive Field while the Indians have won all seven games in Minnesota. Minnesota is 23-9 on the road while Cleveland is 15-20 at home.

Eduardo Escobar and Rosario started the second-inning rally with singles. Castro doubled over the head of left fielder Austin Jackson near the wall.

Rosario, who wasn’t in Saturday’s starting lineup because of an illness, homered to right on a 1-1 pitch.

Cleveland’s hit with a runner in scoring position came in the fourth, but didn’t produce a run. Second baseman Brian Dozier knocked down Jackson’s one-out ground ball and Lonnie Chisenhall, who doubled, moved to third.

Santana got Bradley Zimmer to foul out and struck out Yan Gomes. Buddy Boshers worked two scoreless innings and Brandon Kintzler finished the nine-hitter.

Minnesota used four pitchers in Friday’s 5-0 win. Dozier’s home run broke an eighth-inning tie in Saturday’s 4-2 victory.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Phil Hughes (sore arm) threw a scoreless inning Saturday for Triple-A Rochester on a minor league rehab assignment. He’ll be used out of the bullpen when he returns to the major league team.

Indians: Jackson (left quad tightness) left in the fifth inning and is listed as day to day.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios will face Boston for the first time in his career Monday. He worked a career-high eight innings in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco, who leads the team with eight wins, will start Monday against Texas. He struck out a season-high 10 in beating Baltimore in his last start.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.