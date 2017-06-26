Cleveland Indians Notebook: Corey Kluber Named AL Player of the Week

Cleveland Indians’ starting pitcher Corey Kluber was named AL player of the week after racking up 24 strikeouts over 16 innings in the past week.

Kluber posted a 0.00 ERA, and also went 1-0 with a complete game shutout in two starts last week.

Since returning from the DL on June 1, he has gone an undefeated 3–0 with a 1.29 ERA while holding opponents to a .157 average with 52 strikeouts.

This marks Kluber’s third career Player of the Week award in his career. His last came in September of 2014, when Kluber when the AL Cy Young award.

LA Dodgers’ rookie Cody Bellinger, with a .370 batting average and 5 HRs, was named the National League player of the week.

Lindor and Ramirez need votes

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez made up 202,000 votes in just six days last week to cut in half Miguel Sano’s lead at third base in the voting for the starting American League all-star team at the 2017 MLB All-Star game.

#Indians @MLB @AllStarGame voting update. Voting ends Thursday! Lindor and Ramirez still in 2nd place in their INF spots. pic.twitter.com/7iVkSksw7O — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 26, 2017

Ramirez, the reigning AL Player of the Week, leads all AL third basemen in average, fWAR, runs, steals and slugging, and is second in on-base percentage.

Fan voting for the all-star game ends Thursday, June 29th.

ASG update:

– JRam trimmed Sano's lead in half in six days – keep voting! Voting ends Thursday night. #VoteTribe: https://t.co/pGzIEkZS8d pic.twitter.com/gdwN38jXO2 — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) June 26, 2017

Shortstop Francisco Lindor also sits in second place at his position behind the Astros’ Carlos Correa.