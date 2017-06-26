Needed Reinforcements: Brantley and Guyer Activated From DL

June 26, 2017 3:16 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Brandon Guyer, Cleveland Indians, Daniel Robertson, Michael Brantley, Shawn Armstrong

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have activated OF Michael Brantley (ankle) and OF Brandon Guyer (wrist) from the 10-day disabled list, optioning OF Daniel Robertson and RHP Shawn Armstrong to Triple-A Columbus in corresponding moves.

Brantley went to the disabled list retroactive to June 16 with a right ankle sprain that was originally suffered in Kansas City on May 7, according to the team. He is hitting .296 (61-for-206) with 13 doubles, 5 home runs, and 28 RBI in 54 games this season.

Guyer played only 21 games this season before suffering a left wrist sprain, struggling to a 10-for-55 start (.182) in that time, with three doubles, a home run and five RBI. He appeared in Columbus on a rehab assignment from June 16th to the 25th.

