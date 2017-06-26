Reports: Cavs Tried To Deal Love To Denver To Get Indiana’s George

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – Multiple reports say the Cleveland Cavaliers tried to work out a deal to get Indiana’s Paul George by sending Kevin Love to the Denver Nuggets.
ESPN and Cleveland.com reported that the Cavs tried to get Denver involved in talks, but things did not proceed very far. Reports also say a trade involving those three teams is now unlikely to happen.
George’s agent told the Pacers last week that the All-Star will opt out of his contract next summer and become a free agent.
The Cavs had reportedly tried to work out a deal for Jimmy Butler, but the Chicago Bulls traded him last week to the Minnesota Timberwolves.