Bad News Reports For Cavaliers’ Pursuit Of Paul George And Carmelo Anthony

A busy off season continues around NBA circles as the rumors continue to fly around. The Cavs have been linked to two big time players in recent days and both saw key updates to their futures in Carmelo Anthony and Paul George.

ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting that Carmelo Anthony ‘s camp has attempted to engage the Knicks in buyout talks. League sources indicate that the Knicks have resisted the idea of a buyout to clear way for him to join the Cavs.

Another team has been thrown into the mix in the pursuit of Indiana’s Paul George. The Vertical is reporting that the Celtics are working to land both Gordon Heyward and George.

The Celtics are awaiting a commitment from Heyward before pursuing the Pacers four time all star. George has been vocal about leaving Indiana with his contract expiring in June of 2018. The Cavs have recently been in trade talks about acquiring the four time all star.