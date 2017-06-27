Best Flower Beds In Cleveland

By Mario McKellop

One of Cleveland’s best qualities is that it is a heavily urbanized environment that surrounded by lush vegetation. The Emerald Necklace and the CLE’s other large swathes of verdure allows residents and visitors to simultaneous enjoy the wonders of nature and the conveniences of modern living. In the warmer months, nature lovers can spend whole days taking in the area’s flora and fauna. In particular, adventures can lose themselves while exploring the Greater Cleveland region’s many remarkable flower beds.

Rockefeller Park Greenhouse

750 E. 88th St.

Cleveland, OH 44108

(216) 664-3103

www.facebook.com/RockefellerGreenhouse

Originally founded to cultivate plants for use in various Cleveland landscaping projects, the Rockefeller Park Greenhouse is now one of the city’s greatest natural attractions. Home to 20 different gardens contain thousands of different plant species, this greenhouse offers visitors the opportunity to have a one of a kind experience. Although all of its flora possesses an almost breathtaking beauty, it’s collection of orchids are especially exquisite. The Rockefeller Park Greenhouse is open daily from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Related: Best Community Gardens in Cleveland

The Holden Arboretum

9500 Sperry Road

Kirtland, OH 44094

(440) 946-4400

www.holdenarb.org

The Holden Arboretum is a sprawling 3,600-acre botanical garden full of more than 120,000 different types of plants. In addition to housing a wide array of sustainable trees and shrubs, the arboretum also features an arresting array of gorgeous and fragrant flowers. In early summer, the garden features such exotic delights as dwarf Korean lilacs, Japanese irises and Star of Persia. The Holden Arboretum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and admission is $10 for adults and $4 for children under the age of 18.

Related: Best Places To See Spring Flowers In Cleveland

Gardenview Horticultural Park

16711 Pearl Road

Strongsville, OH 44136

(440) 238-6653

www.gardenviewhp.org

From 1949 to 1963, Cleveland native Henry A. Ross converted the 16-acre plot of swampy farmland into one of the state’s finest public park. Today, theGardenview Horticultural Park is a reservoir of natural beauty that showcases a host of rare plant and flowers. Anthophiles while definitely want to check out the garden’s Arctic Fox ajugas and crabgrass under planted with narcissus. The park is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from April to Oct. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for minors.

Schoepfle Garden

11106 Market St.

Birmingham, Ohio 44816

(440) 965-7237

www.metroparks.cc/schoepfle_garden.php

The 70-acre Schoepfle Garden is the kind of horticultural landmark that nature lovers can spend years exploring. Its vast woodlands and botanical gardens are filled with all kinds of alluring flora and fauna. Highlights include its wildflower spotted hiking trails, pink dawn viburnum spotted formal garden and hostas and astilbes-lined shade patch. The Schoepfle Garden is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from April to October and admission is free.

Cleveland Botanical Garden

11030 East Blvd.

Cleveland, OH 44106

(216) 721-1600

www.cbgarden.org

An expansive and inspiring oasis, the Cleveland Botanical Garden features 10-arce of magnificent greenery. Its crown jewel is the 18,000 square foot Eleanor Armstrong Smith Greenhouse. The structure contains a verdant miniature rainforest full of plants, blossoms and wildlife. Its many floral enchantments include Asiatic lilies, mountain bluets, apricot daffodils and hot pink crape myrtle. Admission to the Cleveland Botanical Garden is free and it’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Related: Best Botanical Gardens In Cleveland