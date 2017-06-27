Major Health Concerns Ruled Out For Francona; Mills To Manage Tuesday

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic last night and into the morning, with doctors ruling out any major health issues, according to the team. Francona will continued to be monitored over the next few weeks to determine the cause of his symptoms.
Tito will remain at his residence Tuesday before returning to normal duties on Wednesday, while Bench Coach Brad Mills will manage again in Francona’s absence.
Indians President Chris Antonetti will address Francona’s condition further at his press conference around 4:15 pm.