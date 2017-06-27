Major Health Concerns Ruled Out For Francona; Mills To Manage Tuesday

Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In ClevelandThis may come as a surprise to you but believe it or not, Ohio is actually a hotbed for thrill seeking activities. Top of the list is, of course, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio that is billed as “The Roller Coaster Capital of the World” and boasts 17 thrill rides but there are other sites where adrenalin junkies can get their fix. Check out the list below and have a screaming good time.