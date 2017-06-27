Major Health Concerns Ruled Out For Francona; Mills To Manage Tuesday

June 27, 2017 3:31 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Brad Mills, Cleveland Indians, Terry Francona

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic last night and into the morning, with doctors ruling out any major health issues, according to the team. Francona will continued to be monitored over the next few weeks to determine the cause of his symptoms.

Tito will remain at his residence Tuesday before returning to normal duties on Wednesday, while Bench Coach Brad Mills will manage again in Francona’s absence.

Indians President Chris Antonetti will address Francona’s condition further at his press conference around 4:15 pm.

More from Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

July 13, 2017
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen