If timing is everything, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert didn’t have the best of luck on his trip to Washington. Gilbert was at the White House Wednesday at the same time as the Chicago Cubs who are in town to take on the Nationals. The photo has Gilbert in an interesting spot hanging with members of the Cubs team that beat the Indians in the World Series last season.

Dan Gilbert crashed the Cubs Trump White House visit. pic.twitter.com/iybft8goF3 — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 28, 2017

The business owner took to twitter to clear up some of the confusion and explain that it was just a coincidence and nothing more.

Met Pres Trump&team to share DET&CLE progress & challenges.Their interest in creating policy & supporting midwest urban cores is encouraging — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) June 28, 2017