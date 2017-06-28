Indians Fend Off Rangers’ 9th Inning Rally To Win 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona’s return to the team.

Francona was cleared to come back after another health scare forced him to leave Monday’s game and miss Tuesday’s contest. The 58-year-old Francona has been fitted with a heart monitor, but he said doctors have ruled out any serious health issues.

Bauer (7-6) held Texas to one run — Robinson Chirinos’ homer — and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Brantley had RBI singles in the third and the seventh. Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion also drove in runs.

Yu Darvish (6-6) gave up three runs — two earned — in six innings and has one win in his last seven starts.

Andrew Miller struck out four of the five batters he faced. Elvis Andrus hit a leadoff homer in the ninth off Cody Allen. Rougned Odor added an RBI single, but Allen struck out Chirinos to end the game.

Cleveland has won five of six against Texas this season.

Bauer was helped by two outstanding defensive plays. Rookie center fielder Bradley Zimmer took away an extra base hit from Shin-Soo Choo with a sliding catch in the fourth. Ramirez made a diving stop of Adrian Beltre’s hard grounder behind third base and threw him out with two runners on in the sixth.

Rangers left fiedler Nomar Mazara dropped Jason Kipnis’ fly ball for a two-base error to begin Cleveland’s first. Lindor’s single to right put the Indians ahead.

Francona was hospitalized for the second time this month with a rapid heart rate and feeling lightheaded during Monday’s game and wasn’t at the ballpark Tuesday.

Pitching coach Mickey Callaway changed pitchers in the seventh inning, but Francona was in the dugout the entire game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF Carlos Gomez (sore back) was not in the lineup for the second day in a row. He struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (sore shoulder) will throw a simulated game Friday at Double-A Akron.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner will be activated off the 10-day DL to make his first start since June 14. He has been sidelined with a strained left oblique.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 13 against Minnesota on June 24. His three straight double-digit strikeout games are one shy of the franchise record.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)