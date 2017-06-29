2017 Northeast Ohio Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule

See the complete list at Fox8.com
*Check the dates carefully – not all celebrations are on the 4th*
ALLIANCE
Tuesday, July 4th at Dush
Silver Park
AKRON
Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm
Lock 3 — 200 S. Main St.
ASHLAND
Tuesday, July 4th at 9:30pm. (If it rains, the celebrations will happen on Wednesday, July 5th)
Community Stadium — 1440 Hiner Avenue.
AURORA
Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm
Aurora West Pioneer Trail baseball fields.
BAY VILLAGE
Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm
Bays Days at Cahoon Park.
BEREA
Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
During Grindstone Festival at Coe Lake
BROOK PARK
Sunday, July 9th at 10pm during the Home Days
CLEVELAND
Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Viewing areas: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Music Box Supper Club; Shooters on the Water; Superior Viaduct, Edgewater Beach and More!
EASTLAKE/WICKLIFFE/WILLOWICK
Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
Classic Park Stadium (gates open at 7:30 pm.)
FAIRPORT HARBOR
Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach
FAIRLAWN
Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
Bicentennial Park, 3486 S Smith Road.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Saturday, July 8th at Dusk (If it rains, celebrations will happen on July 9th at dusk)
Bohlken Park, 3885 West 210 Street.
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE
Tuesday, July 4th at 8pm
Geneva-on-the-Lake Golf Course, Al Mraz Drive.
LAKESIDE
Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm, (if it rains, the celebrations will happen on July 5th)
Viewing areas from dock and lakefront
LAKEWOOD
Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45 pm
Lakewood Park
MENTOR
Tuesday, July 4th at 9:50 pm
Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd.
NORTH CANTON
Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Northeast section of the city
NORWALK
Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Huron County Fairgrounds, 940 Fair Road.
OBERLIN
Tuesday, July 4th at dusk (if it rains, celebrations will happen on July 5th)
Oberlin Recreation Complex, 225 West Hamilton Road.
PORT CLINTON
Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
E. Perry Street, Port Clinton, Ohio.
SANDUSKY
Tuesday, July 4th at 11pm
From Cedar Point Amusement Park
SOLON
Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road
SPENCER
Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Firestone Park
STRONGSVILLE
Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
Foltz Parkway Athletic Fields
WESTLAKE
Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Clague Park, at Clague and Hilliard roads
WILLOUGHBY
Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45 pm
South High School
WOOSTER
Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
Burbank/Old Man Road soccer field