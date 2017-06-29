Two Indians Prospects Named to Futures Game

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Two Cleveland Indians prospects were tabbed to play in the SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 9 at Marlins Park, according to MLB.com. One has been tearing up the Minor Leagues for that past few years, the other has had a breakout season to put his name on the map.

Catcher Francisco Mejia of Double-A Akron and RHP Triston McKenzie of High-A Lynchburg were named to the World and US teams respectively.

It will be the 21-year old Mejia’s second consecutive trip to the Futures Game, going 1-for-3 in the game last season. McKenzie, 19, will make his first trip to the game.

In his first year at Double-A, Mejia is slashing .343/.387/.577 with a career high 9 home runs in just over 50 games.

McKenzie is having another tremendous year in his first stint at High-A, with a .188 BAA, 1.06 WHIP, and 3.77 FIP.

The prospects are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively, by MLB.com, behind Indians CF Bradley Zimmer.