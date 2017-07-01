Billups To Make Big3 Debut; Still Mulling Cavs Offer

July 1, 2017 1:20 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – While Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Cavs fans alike await Chauncey Billups’ decision to take over the team’s front office, the former NBA point guard will continue his plans to play the game.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports Billups will make his return to the hardwood soon.

Anderson also reports Billups is still considering the Cavs’ office to become President of Basketball Operations, but that his decision may not come as soon.

The Cavaliers have entered Free Agency, which began at midnight July 1, without their front office fully staffed.

