Kyle Korver Agrees To 3-Year Deal To Stay In Cleveland

July 2, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver and the Cavaliers have come to an agreement on a three-year deal to keep the veteran sharpshooter in Cleveland.

With the signing of Korver, the Cavs luxury tax bill will more than double for the upcoming season.

Korver appeared in 35 games for the Cavs after being acquired via trade from the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 10.7 points for the Wine and Gold while shooting 48.5 percent from behind the arc. Over the course of the entire season Korver led all qualified players with a 45.1 three-point percentage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

July 13, 2017
4th of July Cleveland Fireworks
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen