Kyle Korver Agrees To 3-Year Deal To Stay In Cleveland

Kyle Korver and the Cavaliers have come to an agreement on a three-year deal to keep the veteran sharpshooter in Cleveland.
Free agent Kyle Korver has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell The Vertical.
With the signing of Korver, the Cavs luxury tax bill will more than double for the upcoming season.
The Cavaliers luxury tax bill for next season now increases from $20.4M to $42.7M with the Kyle Korver three… https://t.co/gq7wPYapQn
Korver appeared in 35 games for the Cavs after being acquired via trade from the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 10.7 points for the Wine and Gold while shooting 48.5 percent from behind the arc. Over the course of the entire season Korver led all qualified players with a 45.1 three-point percentage.