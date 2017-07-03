Chauncey Billups Withdraws From The Cavs President of Basketball Operations Search

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that Chauncey Billups has removed his name from consideration to become the Cavs President of Basketball Operations.

Billups,who was reportedly offered the job two weeks ago, was the only known candidate to interview for the Cavs top basketball job.

Billups told ESPN “I have great respect for Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I greatly appreciate the discussions we had regarding their organization. As I have conveyed before, ultimately I would like to lead a team’s basketball operation and be a part of a successful franchise. But presently, the timing just isn’t right to delve into that role in Cleveland. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on broadcasting and my other business endeavors.”

Assistant General Manger Koby Altman and team majority owner Dan Gilbert have been running the franchise since David Griffin parted from the franchise on June 19th.