Corey Kluber Of The Cleveland Indians Named The American League Pitcher Of The Month For June

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber has been voted the American League Pitcher of the Month for June, and Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer has been voted the National League Pitcher of the Month for June.

Kluber, who was named to the 2017 AL All-Star Team on Sunday, compiled a 4-0 record with a 1.26

ERA and 64 strikeouts over 43.0 innings pitched in six starts to earn his third career AL Pitcher of the

Month Award, most recently winning last August. Among all Major League starters in June, Kluber tallied

the highest number of strikeouts and inning pitched. Corey finished the period first in ERA, surrendering

six earned runs, and tied for second in wins among AL hurlers. This is Cleveland’s first Pitcher of the

Month Award since Kluber’s most recent honor last August.

On June 19th against the Baltimore Orioles, Kluber logged the 12th complete game and fifth

complete-game shutout of his career, retiring 27 of 30 batters faced. He became one of four players in franchise history since 1913 to log a shutout while allowing fewer than three hits along with no walks and 11-or-more strikeouts, joining Stan Williams (1968), Len Barker (1981) and teammate Josh Tomlin (2014). In Corey’s final start of his award-winning month against the Texas Rangers on June 29th, the Stetson University product tossed 8.0 innings of one-run ball with 12 strikeouts, permitting just three hits and one walk. With the dominant outing, Kluber became the first pitcher in franchise history to register four consecutive starts with at least 10 strikeouts in the same season.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 64 punchouts were the most by a Cleveland hurler in a single calendar