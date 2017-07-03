Melo Reportedly Open To Trade To Cavaliers

Carmelo Anthony is reportedly open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Rockets or the Cleveland Cavaliers according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojanarowski.
The Cavaliers will resign sharpshooter Kyle Korver for 3 years at $22 million and agreed to a 1 year, $2.3 million contract with veteran point guard Jose Calderon over the weekend but could definitely use some backup to get back to the NBA Finals.
Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists with the New York Knicks this past season. Anthony had butted heads with former Knicks Team President Phil Jackson who was let go last Wednesday.
The Rockets have pushed for Anthony after trading for Melo’s friend Chris Paul last week to join forces with James Harden. Houston also resigned Nene to a 3 year $11 million contract over the weekend.