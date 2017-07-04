Gordon Hayward Is Heading East To Boston

July 4, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, Danny Ainge, Gordon Hayward

Prized free agent Gordon Hayward will be reunited with his college coach, as Hayward has chosen to join the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens recruited Hayward to Butler during his time there and the two led the program to its first National Championship appearance in school history before appearing in the game in back-to-back seasons.

Hayward will join a Boston team that finished the regular season 53-29 last year, good enough for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Cavs in the conference finals.

In his final season with the Jazz, Hayward tallied career highs in points and rebounds. The 27 year-old swingman averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 47.1 percent overall and 39.8 percent from deep.

No deal can be made official until the free agent moratorium ends July 6.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

July 13, 2017
4th of July Cleveland Fireworks
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen