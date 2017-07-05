Almonte Activated, Santana Placed On Paternity List

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have activated OF Abraham Almonte (strained right biceps) from the 10-day disabled list, placing 1B Carlos Santana on the paternity list in a corresponding move.

Almonte suffered the biceps strain against Tampa Bay in early May and was placed on the DL on May 15. In 14 rehab games with Triple-A Columbus, Almote was 14-for-45 (.311) with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI. He was 19-for-86 in 33 games at the big league level with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI.

Santana can be on the paternity list for one-to-three days.