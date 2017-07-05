Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Vegas Summer League Roster And Schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today the team’s roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 held July 7-17 in Las Vegas, NV. The roster includes Cavaliers guard Kay Felder, the 54th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, and center Edy Tavares, the 2016-17 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year. Gerald Beverly and Roosevelt Jones, who spent last season with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, will also participate, as well as Sir’Dominic Pointer, who was drafted by Cleveland in 2015 (53rd overall pick) and played for the Charge in 2015-16. The team will be coached by Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones.

Cleveland will play three preliminary round games between July 7-11 before being seeded in the summer league tournament, which tips off on July 12 and concludes with the championship game on July 17. Each of the record 24 participating NBA teams is guaranteed to play a minimum of five games. ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will also air 28 games, including a doubleheader on July 10 that begins with the Cavaliers facing the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.

All games will be played at the COX Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. The Cavaliers have competed in the league each summer since its inception in 2004.

CAVALIERS PRELIMINARY ROUND GAME SCHEDULE

Fri., July 7 Milwaukee vs. Cleveland 3:30 p.m. PST (6:30 p.m. EST) Thomas & Mack ESPN2

Sat., July 8 Houston vs. Cleveland 7:00 p.m. PST (10:00 p.m. EST) Cox Pavilion ESPNU

Mon., July 10 Golden State vs. Cleveland 5:30 p.m. PST (8:30 p.m. EST) Thomas & Mack NBATV

*The summer league tournament schedule is as follows: First Round – July 12, Second Round – July 13, Consolation Round – July 14, Quarterfinals – July 15, Semifinals – July 16, Championship – July 17

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 2017 SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

(Roster is as of July 5, 2017 and subject to change)

# NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY LAST TEAM YRS PRO

36 Gerald Beverly F 6-8 235 11/18/93 Daemen College / USA Canton Charge (G League) R

14 Sam Cassell, Jr. G 6-4 190 5/12/92 Iona / USA Iona (College) R

20 Kay Felder G 5-9 176 3/29/95 Oakland / USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 1

27 Anthony Gill F 6-8 230 10/17/92 Virginia / USA Yesilgiresun Belediye (Turkey) R

12 Roosevelt Jones G 6-4 225 1/25/93 Butler / USA Canton Charge (G League) R

18 Brandon Paul G 6-4 200 4/30/91 Illinois / USA Anadolu Efes (Turkey) R

15 Sir’Dominic Pointer G/F 6-6 192 5/6/92 St. John’s / USA Ironi Kiryat Ata (Israel) R

10 Casey Prather F 6-6 208 5/29/91 Florida / USA Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) R

40 Edy Tavares C 7-3 265 3/22/92 Gran Canaria (Spain) / Cape Verde Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 2

28 Malcom Thomas F 6-9 225 11/8/88 San Diego State / USA Jilin Northeast (China) 4

38 Andrew White G 6-7 210 6/16/93 Syracuse / USA Syracuse (College) R

32 T.J. Williams G 6-3 205 10/26/94 Northeastern / USA Northeastern (College) R

2017 SUMMER LEAGUE COACHING STAFF

CAVALIERS SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD COACH: Damon Jones (Houston)

CAVALIERS SUMMER LEAGUE ASSISTANT COACHES

James Posey (Xavier)

Vitaly Potapenko (Wright State)

Phil Handy (Hawaii)

Dan Vincent (Michigan State)

Dan Geriot (Richmond)

Nate Reinking (Kent State)

Sam Jones (Northwood)

Melvin Ely (Fresno State)

Mike Gerrity (USC)

Steve Frankoski (Columbia)