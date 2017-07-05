Edy Tavares, Kay Felder Highlight Cavs Summer League Roster

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Edy Tavares, Kay Felder and Sir’Dominic Pointer highlight the list of 15 players on the Cavs Summer League roster announced by the team on Wednesday.
The 7-foot-3 Tavares, who was signed on the final day of the regular season, broke his right hand during a May practice and had surgery to repair the injury. Felder bounced back and forth last season between the Cavs and Canton Charge, which is owned by the Cavs and plays in the NBA’s developmental league.
Assistant coach Damon Jones will coach the squad.
2017 Cavs Summer League Roster
# NAME, POS, HT, WT, DOB, PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY, LAST TEAM, YRS PRO
36 Gerald Beverly F 6-8, 235, 11/18/93 Daemen College / USA Canton Charge (G League) R
14 Sam Cassell, Jr. G 6-4, 190, 5/12/92 Iona / USA Iona (College) R
20 Kay Felder G 5-9, 176, 3/29/95 Oakland / USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 1
27 Anthony Gill F 6-8, 230, 10/17/92 Virginia / USA Yesilgiresun Belediye (Turkey) R
12 Roosevelt Jones G 6-4, 225, 1/25/93 Butler / USA Canton Charge (G League) R
18 Brandon Paul G 6-4, 200, 4/30/91 Illinois / USA Anadolu Efes (Turkey) R
15 Sir’Dominic Pointer G/F 6-6, 192, 5/6/92 St. John’s / USA Ironi Kiryat Ata (Israel) R
10 Casey Prather F 6-6, 208, 5/29/91 Florida / USA Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) R
40 Edy Tavares C 7-3, 265 3/22/92 Gran Canaria (Spain) / Cape Verde Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 2
28 Malcom Thomas F 6-9, 225, 11/8/88 San Diego State / USA Jilin Northeast (China) 4
38 Andrew White G 6-7, 210, 6/16/93 Syracuse / USA Syracuse (College) R
32 T.J. Williams G 6-3, 205, 10/26/94 Northeastern / USA Northeastern (College) R