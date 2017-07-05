Going Deep: A Look At Kluber’s Active Strikeout Streak

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Anytime the words “passed Bob Feller” are put in the same sentence in that order, history has usually just been made.

Those words followed the name “Corey Kluber” again on July 4th, as the Indians All-Star surpassed the greatest pitcher in club history for the most consecutive double-digit strikeout games. While the feat was impressive in itself, the company he joined provide some pretty interesting notes as well.

Kluber became the 12th pitcher ever to log five consecutive games with 10 or more strikeouts, and could become one of seven to ever hit six games. Those 12 pitchers, 5 of them active, had accounted for 27,449 career strikeouts at the beginning of July 5th, 2017.

Of streaks with five games or more, Kluber’s ERA is currently the lowest of any during said span. His 0.92 mark in five games barely leads Max Scherzer’s stretch from May 26 to June 21 this year at 0.94, though the Nationals’ starter went six games. Through the fifth game of Scherzer’s streak, his ERA over that span was 1.12.

Kluber has also allowed the second-fewest hits during his streak, surrendering 18 hits compared to 16 hits given up by Twins lefty Johan Santana from June 20 to July 11, 2004.

The 31-year old has also moved into sole possession of 10th place in Indians history in strikeouts at 1051, and could realistically rise as high as 7th by the year’s end.

“I think it’s like any other accomplishment,” he said. “I think it’s cool to hear those kind of things. I think that you take a moment to appreciate it and then you move on. That’s probably something that you’ll appreciate more down the road.”

Kluber has never been one to reflect heavily on strikeouts, known as a player who induces plenty of ground balls.

“I think there’s game where you probably command the ball as others and you don’t strike guys out,” he added. “You might get weak ground balls instead. I think that strikeouts are a product of making good pitches, but I don’t think that strikeouts necessarily are the only way to show that you had a good day.”