Richard Jefferson To Return To Cavs For 17th NBA Season

July 5, 2017 6:32 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Richard Jefferson will return to the Cavaliers for his 17th NBA season.

Jefferson, 37, made the announcement during his “Road Trippin'” podcast which was posted on Wednesday and part of LeBron James’ Uninterrupted multimedia platform for professional athletes.

“I will be starting my 17th season next year, I am not retiring,” Jefferson said on the podcast.

Jefferson, who has contemplated retirement following each of the last 2 seasons, averaged 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game this past season for the Cavs.

Jefferson played in 79 games while serving as James’ primary backup. He is signed through 2019 and is slated to make $2.5 million for the 2017-18 season.

