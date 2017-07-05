Terry Francona To Miss Second Consecutive Game

July 5, 2017 3:38 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Brad Mills, Cleveland Indians, Terry Francona

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Terry Francona will not manage the team for the second straight night, as the Indians take on the Padres in Game Two of a three game series on Wednesday. Brad Mills will again manage the team.

Francona missed the opening game of the series to undergo tests at the Cleveland Clinic for symptoms that have forced the manager to miss two full games to this point, and leave two separate games.

Team President Chris Antonetti will address the media at 4:10 to update Francona’s status.

