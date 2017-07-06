Carman And Lima: Who Are Your Top 5 Current Cleveland Sports Figures?

July 6, 2017 8:18 AM
In the debut of the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima’s Summer Hack Topic Series, we present our Top 5 current Cleveland sports figures.  Criteria was devised by each individual picker and here are the results.

Anthony Lima

  1. LeBron James
  2. Kyrie Irving
  3. Kevin Love
  4. Terry Francona
  5. Stipe Miocic

Mike “Chico” Bormann

  1. LeBron James
  2. Kyrie Irving
  3. Joe Thomas
  4. Francisco Lindor
  5. Corey Kluber

Kenny Kidd

  1. LeBron James
  2. Kyrie Irving
  3. Kevin Love
  4. The Miz
  5. Terry Francona

Producer Owen

  1. LeBron James
  2. Kyrie Irving
  3. Stipe Miocic
  4. Myles Garrett
  5. Terry Francona
