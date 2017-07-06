Carman And Lima: Who Are Your Top 5 Current Cleveland Sports Figures?

In the debut of the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima’s Summer Hack Topic Series, we present our Top 5 current Cleveland sports figures. Criteria was devised by each individual picker and here are the results.
Anthony Lima
- LeBron James
- Kyrie Irving
- Kevin Love
- Terry Francona
- Stipe Miocic
Mike “Chico” Bormann
- LeBron James
- Kyrie Irving
- Joe Thomas
- Francisco Lindor
- Corey Kluber
Kenny Kidd
- LeBron James
- Kyrie Irving
- Kevin Love
- The Miz
- Terry Francona
Producer Owen
- LeBron James
- Kyrie Irving
- Stipe Miocic
- Myles Garrett
- Terry Francona