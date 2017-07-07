Francona Undergoes Procedure, Will Miss All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Indians Manager Terry Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic to correct an irregular heartbeat, the team announced Friday. The arrhythmia was detected during monitoring of Francona’s heart activity over the past few weeks.

Francona is expected to make a full recovery and return to the team on July 14th, and will thus not manage in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He is expected to be discharged in “a day or two,” the release said.

“The Cleveland Indians Organization would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of professionals at the Cleveland Clinic for their care and treatment of Terry,” the team said.

Indians Bench Coach Brad Mills will continue to manage the team in the interim, and will manage the AL All-Star Team with the help of former Tribe Bullpen Coach and current Rays Manager Kevin Cash.

