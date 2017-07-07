Jeff Green Agrees To Come To Cleveland On 1-Year Deal

The Cavaliers and veteran forward Jeff Green have reached an agreement on a contract for the upcoming season.
Cavs have agreed with Jeff Green on a 2.3M l, 1-year minimum deal, sources say
Green joins Jose Calderon as the two free agents to join the Cavaliers so far this summer. The former fifth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft will be heading to Cleveland after only one year in Orlando. During his season with the Magic, Green averaged 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds on 39.4 percent from the field, as he hit on only 27.5 percent of his threes.