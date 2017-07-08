Gladiators With Close Win On Fan Salute Night

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Gladiators (4-8) were winners over the Tampa Bay Storm (8-3) as they edge out the Storm 41-39 on Fan Salute Night.

The Gladiators were up 41-20 in the 4th quarter and almost gave it away at the end. The Storm scored 19 unanswered points including a successful onside kick in the 4th, but it wasn’t enough as they failed to convert on a 2 point conversion to tie it at the very end.

Quarterback Arvill Nelson was 18-for-27 with 0 picks and 2 rushing touchdowns, as he threw to Preston for 109 yards and 2 TDs, Taylor for 37 yards and 1 TD, and Outlaw for 23 yards and 1 TD.

The Gladiators will be back in action in Tampa Bay where they will see the Storm again on Saturday July 22nd. The action starts at 7:00 PM on 92.3 The Fan.