Fulmer, Kluber Set For All-Star Showdown On Sunday Night Baseball

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – A pair of All-Stars will take the mound in Cleveland tonight when the Tigers and Indians finish off the first half of the season on Sunday Night Baseball.

Michael Fulmer will get the ball for the Tigers against reigning AL Pitcher of the Month Corey Kluber of the Indians.

After taking home AL Rookie of the Year honors last season, Fulmer has continued to blossom into a star this season with Detroit. Through 16 starts Fulmer boasts a 3.20 ERA with a record of 8-6. He comes in on a bit of a hot streak after allowing only five runs in 16 2/3 innings in his last two games, both Tiger victories.

Saying his counterpart is on a hot streak might be underselling it. Kluber has set a franchise record while striking out at least 10 batters in five consecutive starts. Over those five outings Kluber has surrendered just four earned runs in 39 innings of work, striking out 56 in the process and lowering his ERA from 4.15 to 2.85, good for third in the AL. Since returning from the DL, Kluber has been one of the most consistent hurlers in the game, nearly chopping his ERA in half.

Although they won’t throw on Tuesday, both pitchers will be in Miami for the break to take in the festivities. This will be Fulmer’s first appearance at the Midsummer Classic. Kluber was selected for the second time in his career after coming out with the win for the American League last year.

First pitch is set for 8:00 PM at Progressive Field. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.