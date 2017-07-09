Indians Place 2B Kipnis On DL; IF Urshela Recalled

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have placed second baseman Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring strain. In a corresponding move, the team recalled Giovanny Urshela from Triple-A Columbus.

The former All-Star came up limping after running out a ground ball on Saturday and was immediately removed from the game. This is Kipnis’s second trip to the disabled list and fifth of his career.

Acting Manager Brad Mills said the injury may be “worse than a mild” strain, and that Kipnis could miss more than the 10 days. He will be eligible to return on July 19, the final day of the team’s west coast road trip, meaning he will probably remain in Cleveland with an off day on the 20th.

On the season, Kipnis is batting .232 (59-of-254) with 19 doubles, 8 home runs and 26 RBI in 66 games. His bat had begun to get hot, with four hits in his last 12 plate appearances, all doubles.

“Now, he was able to start swinging the bat, feeling good about himself and running well and getting the extra base hits, and then this happens,” Mills said. “We’re really looking forward to an opportunity for him to continue working hard through this period, that he’s able to come back and be ready as soon as possible.”

Urshela has appeared once this season on June 17, playing third base in a win over the Twins. He was 0-for-4 at the plate.

Mills said the decision to recall Urshela was based around the ability to keep the infield versatile, combining with the likes of Jose Ramirez and Erik Gonzalez, who can play any position.