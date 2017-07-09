Mejia Hits, McKenzie Holds at All-Star Futures Game

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Indians catching prospect Francisco Mejia got the lion’s share of innings, but his potential future battery-mate, Triston McKenzie, got the win at Sunday’s All-Star Futures Game in Miami.
Mejia caught half of the game for the World team, turning in a 1-for-2 day with a single and a run. He was 0-for-2 on throwing out potential base-stealers.
McKenzie pitched just 1/3 of an inning, inducing a flyout against the only hitter he faced, earning a hold as the US Team won, 7-6.
The 21-year old Mejia is splitting .339/.382/.546 through 59 games at Double-A Akron, with 9 home runs and 34 RBI.
The 19-year old McKenzie is 7-4 with a 2.91 ERA through 16 starts at High-A Lynchburg, with a 3.41 FIP and 32.4 K%.