Mejia Hits, McKenzie Holds at All-Star Futures Game

July 9, 2017 7:25 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Francisco Mejia, Futures Game, Triston McKenzie

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Indians catching prospect Francisco Mejia got the lion’s share of innings, but his potential future battery-mate, Triston McKenzie, got the win at Sunday’s All-Star Futures Game in Miami.

Mejia caught half of the game for the World team, turning in a 1-for-2 day with a single and a run. He was 0-for-2 on throwing out potential base-stealers.

McKenzie pitched just 1/3 of an inning, inducing a flyout against the only hitter he faced, earning a hold as the US Team won, 7-6.

The 21-year old Mejia is splitting .339/.382/.546 through 59 games at Double-A Akron, with 9 home runs and 34 RBI.

The 19-year old McKenzie is 7-4 with a 2.91 ERA through 16 starts at High-A Lynchburg, with a 3.41 FIP and 32.4 K%.

More from Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

July 13, 2017
4th of July Cleveland Fireworks
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen