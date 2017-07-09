Report: Griffin, Knicks Talks Fall Apart

July 9, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: David Griffin, New York Knicks

Former Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin met with the New York Knicks over the weekend to discuss the possibility of filling the vacancy in their front office after the team parted ways with Phil Jackson last month.

According to Marc Spears of ESPN, those talks have fallen apart.

Ian Begley of ESPN New York also reports that the two sides could not agree on multiple fronts.

This report comes less than 24 hours after others claiming the two were close to opening contract negotiations. Griffin is looking for work after his contract was not renewed by the Cavaliers. He helped the team reach three straight NBA Finals while claiming the first championship in franchise history druing the 2015-16 season.

