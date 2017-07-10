All-Star Lineups Announced, Ramirez to Hit Second For AL

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – What many fans are clamoring for will happen in a game that doesn’t count.
The All-Star Game Lineups were announced on Monday, and Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez will hit second, Indians and American League acting Manager Brad Mills announced.
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will lead off for the AL, with Yankees rookie and MVP candidate Aaron Judge on Ramirez’s opposite flank.
Two more Astros fill out the top-five with George Springer and Carlos Correa. Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak will hit sixth. The lineup is rounded out by Rays DH Corey Dickerson, Royals C Salvador Perez and Red Sox CF Mookie Betts.
For the National League, Joe Maddon leads off with Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon and hometown DH Giancarlo Stanton, with Nationals RF Bryce Harper hitting third. Giants C Buster Posey, Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy and Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado round out the middle of the lineup, followed by Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman, Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna and Reds SS Zack Cozart.