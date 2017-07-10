Cavaliers Make Jose Calderon Signing Official

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers made the signing of guard Jose Calderon official, the team announced today.

The 35-year old saw time with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in 2016-17, averaging 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13.1 minutes per night over 41 contests. He also appeared in six playoff games with the Hawks.

This will be Calderon’s 13th NBA season, carrying an average of 9.6 points per night to go with 6.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He has spent time with Toronto, Detroit, Dallas and New York in addition to the Lakers and Hawks.

Calderon was undrafted in 2013 and played six seasons in Spain before coming over to Toronto in 2005. He participated in four Olympic Games, earning two silver medals in 2008 and 2012 as well as a bronze in 2016.