Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Cleveland

By Mario McKellop

Although Cleveland is best known for its long and brutal winters, the city’s near triple digit summers can also be a bear. Thankfully, the CLE has a thriving bar scene that serves locals the ice cold drinks they need to endure the rising temperatures. Northeast Ohio’s variety of bars, cantinas and restaurants serve a range of excellent chilled adult beverages. However, when it comes to frozen alcoholic drinks, nothing beats the region’s selection of exquisite frozen margaritas.

Cozumel Restaurante and Cantina

9214 Broadview Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

(440) 717-1080

www.cozumelrestaurante.com

Cozumel’s main attraction is its flavorful and authentic Mexican cuisine. Indeed, its quesadilla rellenas, shrimp fajitas and Pollo a la crema are among the city’s best. However, the restaurant and bar’s frozen margaritas are equally appealing. Its traditional cocktails are excellent, as are its watermelon, guava and peach varieties. And those with a taste for top shelf liquor simply must try its cucumber margarita, which can be made with either Mayor or Dobel.

Johnny Mango World Café & Bar

3120 Bridge Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 575-1919

www.jmango.com

In the last few years, Johnny Mango’s has established itself as one of Ohio City’s finest eateries. This is mainly due to the restaurant’s unique menu, which combines Mexican, Asian and Caribbean influences. One of its best signature dishes is an entrée called Japanese Surf & Turf-u that is made with bok choy, tuna, Napa cabbage, tofu and wasabi dressing. As it happens, the dish pairs particularly well with the Napoleon, a margarita made with Grand Mariner, Cointreau and Cazadores Reposado.

Barrio Tremont

806 Literary Road

Cleveland, OH 44113

www.barrio-tacos.com

Barrio Tremont is renowned for two things; it’s robust and varied drinks menu and that it allows patrons to craft their own tacos. It’s the only restaurant in the state where visitors can chow down on tacos made with flour, queso and guacamole tortillas, Coca-Cola marinated steak, Thai chili tofu, Western Reserve smoked cheddar and sweet pineapple salsa. Whatever their chosen ingredients, customers can pair their tacos with a wide variety of fantastic margaritas. In particular, it’s Barrio Paloma, made with Cazadores Reposado, grapefruit soda, fresh lime juice and agave nectar is highly recommended.

Cleveland Chop

824 St. Clair Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 696-2467

www.clevelandchop.com

Cleveland Chop bills itself as “More than just a steakhouse,” and its eclectic menu more than lives of that description. In addition to mouthwatering Ribeyes, NY strips and filets, this grill also serves some scrumptious pan roasted walleye, lobster and black and shrimp gnocchi and chicken piccata. Its drinks menu, which includes a range of cocktails, wines and a selection of draft beers, is top quality. Its eponymous margarita made with a house sour, Spanish liqueur pineapple infused tequila is one of the city’s very best.

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

5115 Wilson Mills Road, Suite 1

Richmond Heights, OH 44143

(440) 442-1445

www.lafiestacleveland.com

Since 1952, La Fiesta has delighted Clevelanders with its bold and delicious Mexican food. Given that the restaurant specializes in uniquely flavorful dishes like chipotle shrimp skewers, shredded pork tamales and chiles Rellenos, it’s no wonder that it has become a local institution. While La Fiesta serves a number of excellent margaritas, it very best is Uncle Jimmy’s Gold Margarita. The cocktail, which has been named as the best margarita in the city by Cleveland.com users, has a mysterious composition but is widely acclaimed for striking a rare perfect balance between sweet and sour.