Cavaliers Announce Jeff Green Signing

July 11, 2017 6:59 PM By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed veteran forward Jeff Green.

The Cavs announced the move on Tuesday after agreeing to terms on a deal for the veteran’s minimum last week.

Green averaged 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Orlando Magic last season and will give the Cavaliers some depth in the frontcourt.

Green turn 31 in August. He has averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds during his career. Green has appeared in 38 postseason games, most recently with the Clippers in 2015-16.

The No. 5 overall pick by Seattle in 2007 out of Georgetown, Green averaged career lows in points, rebounds and shooting rate (39.4 percent) for the Magic last season.

The Cavaliers will be his sixth NBA team.

July 13, 2017
