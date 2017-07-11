Report: Dan Gilbert Meets With Cavs Assistant GM Koby Altman In Vegas

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Two weeks after mutually parting ways with former general manager David Griffin, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain without front office leadership.
While Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has still not found a replacement, he might have taken a step towards it Tuesday night according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Gilbert met Cavs assistant GM Koby Altman for dinner in Las Vegas on Monday and discussed the future of the front office Wojnarowski reported Tuesday afternoon.
Since Griffin’s departure, Altman has been serving as the de facto point man, aside from Gilbert while receiving assistance from Mike Gansey, Brock Aller and Tony Leottiavs within the Cavs front office.
It’s been widely speculated that after Chauncey Billups withdrew from consideration last week after reportedly being low-balled by Gilbert, Altman would be elevated.