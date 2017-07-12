Cavs Re-Sign Korver For Three Years

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have re-signed guard Kyle Korver, the team announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Korver (6-7, 212) joined the Cavaliers last season after being acquired via trade from the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 7. In 35 games (one start) with Cleveland, he averaged 10.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game while shooting .487 from the field, .485 from beyond the arc and .933 from the free throw line. For the entire season, he averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes and shot an NBA-best .451 (162-359) from three-point range – his fourth time leading the league in three-point percentage over his career (2009-10, 2013-14, 2014-15). Korver scored in double digits 19 times with the Cavaliers this past season, which includes a 29-point performance at Indiana on Feb. 8. The 14-year veteran knocked down his 2,000 th career three-pointer on Feb. 15 against the Pacers, becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to accomplish that feat. Korver also appeared in 18 games during Cleveland’s NBA Finals run, averaging 5.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.