Indians Represent Organization Well In All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians were well-represented at the 2017 All-Star Game, and those who participated represented the organization more than well enough through their play.

Corey Kluber did not pitch as expected after his Sunday start against the Tigers, but Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Andrew Miller all left their marks on the 88th Mid-Summer Classic.

Ramirez made his first appearance and first start, and he started off the game with its first hit with a single in the top of the first off of Nationals starter Max Scherzer. He followed things up with another single in the third inning off of Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez, then stealing second base.

The third baseman also made a play to end Daniel Murphy in the bottom of the third before being lifted.

Aside from Ramirez’s tremendous night, Andrew Miller put another large stamp on the game, earning the save after Robinson Cano’s game winning home run.

A walk to Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was the only blemish on his night, finishing the game with a strikeout of Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger. The 21-year old homered off of Miller on June 13th in Cleveland.

Tribe left fielder Michael Brantley was 1-for-2 with a single in the 8th, also grounding into a double play in the 10th.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor struck out in both of his at-bats on nine pitches, but made several important plays in the field, including a groundout going towards second base in the 10th.