Report: Cavs Sign Cedi Osman To 3-Year Deal

July 12, 2017 10:06 AM By Jeff Thomas | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – There are reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers have sign Turkish forward Cedi Osman to a three-year contract worth $8.5 million.

The report was first made by Eurohoops.net this morning as Osman has been playing in Europe since being drafted in 2015.

Osman was selected with the 31st overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015, then his draft rights, along with those of Rakeem Christmas and a future draft pick, were then traded to the Cavaliers, in exchange for the draft rights to Tyus Jones.

More from Jeff Thomas | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

July 13, 2017
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen