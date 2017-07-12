Report: Cavs Sign Cedi Osman To 3-Year Deal

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – There are reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers have sign Turkish forward Cedi Osman to a three-year contract worth $8.5 million.
The report was first made by Eurohoops.net this morning as Osman has been playing in Europe since being drafted in 2015.
Osman was selected with the 31st overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015, then his draft rights, along with those of Rakeem Christmas and a future draft pick, were then traded to the Cavaliers, in exchange for the draft rights to Tyus Jones.