Report: Knicks Are Working On Deal To Send Carmelo Anthony To The Rockets

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – The Knicks and the Rockets are working on a trade involving four different teams to get the ten time All Star to join Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that both sides are motivated to make a deal but no deal is imminent. Carmelo has been vocal in saying he would waive his no trade clause to join either the Cavs or the Warriors.

Sources: Knicks, Rockets working on Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios that include four-team deals. Sides motivated but no agreement imminent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017

The reunion between Carmelo and his former coach Mike D’Antoni comes with tension in the past. Reports have the two sides clearing their grievances in recent days suggesting the only hold up on Anthony’s end has been resolved between the two parties.