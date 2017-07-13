Jeff Passan: With Ramirez, Brantley And Zimmer The Indians Absolutely Have What It Takes To Get Back To The World Series

Jeff Passan, MLB Columnist for Yahoo! Sports joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Indians and the rest of the MLB. Jeff, who grew up in Solon, reminisced about the 90’s teams and if they were the best baseball team to never win a World Series. Jeff also told the guys whether he thinks that baseball is gaining popularity again and if the balls are being juiced to provide a record number of home runs. Jeff gave his predictions for the 2nd half of the season as well.
