Knicks Agree To Deal To Make Kings’ Perry New GM

July 13, 2017 7:35 PM
Filed Under: NBA, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Scott Perry

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — According to multiple reports, the Knicks have agreed to terms to bring in Sacramento Kings vice president of basketball operations Scott Perry as their next general manager.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the two teams are currently finalizing the financial details.

Perry has been with Sacramento since April. He was previously the VP and assistant general manager for the Orlando Magic and the Seattle Supersonics after his time on the executive team of the Detroit Pistons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

August 10, 2017
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen