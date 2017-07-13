Knicks Agree To Deal To Make Kings’ Perry New GM

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — According to multiple reports, the Knicks have agreed to terms to bring in Sacramento Kings vice president of basketball operations Scott Perry as their next general manager.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the two teams are currently finalizing the financial details.
Perry has been with Sacramento since April. He was previously the VP and assistant general manager for the Orlando Magic and the Seattle Supersonics after his time on the executive team of the Detroit Pistons.