Knicks Pause Melo Trade Talks

July 13, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, NBA, New York Knicks

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the New York Knicks are backing away from the Carmelo Anthony trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets.

This news comes days after rumors circulated the Knicks and Rockets were trying to initiate a four-team trade to put Anthony on the move and amid the news of the Knicks agreeing to bring in Kings VP Scott Perry as the next general manager of the team.

The Knicks have been without a general manager since parting ways with Phil Jackson on June 28.

