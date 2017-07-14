Indians Place Chisenhall On DL; Naquin Recalled

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf he suffered during the team’s first-half finale against the Detroit Tigers. In a corresponding move, the team has recalled OF Tyler Naquin from Triple-A Columbus.

This is Chisenhall’s second trip to the disabled list this year, but the 28-year old is still having a career year with a .305/.376/.578 slash-line. He is just one home run and .2 fWAR from his career highs in each category.

Chisenhall is expected to miss “a few weeks,” according to Manager Terry Francona.

Naquin began the season with the major league club, playing six games, slashing .235/.278/.294 in 18 plate appearances. He was sent to the 7-day disabled list on May 5th, and returned on June 13th. Naquin has been stellar at Columbus, slashing .309/.372/.496 with an wRC+ of 140.

