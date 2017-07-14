Legendary Cleveland Name Returns To Baseball Stadium Friday

A legendary name returns to Progressive Field today. It’s not Billy Joel. While The Piano Man is a legend, a member of his road crew is none other than Larry Doby Jr., son of the first African American player in the American League seventy years ago. He’s been working with Billy’s road crew for 22 years.
We can’t imagine another time that Billy Joel played a venue where there was a statue honoring the father of a member of his road crew out front.