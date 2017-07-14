Michael Pineda Injury Has The Yankees Looking At Same Starting Pitching As Indians For Trades

July 14, 2017 1:27 PM By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan

The Yankees may have a new reason to be more aggressive at the deadline in search of starting pitching. Right hander Michael Pineda has suffered a partial tear of his UCL and will go for a second opinion today with a recommendation of Tommy John surgery. The 28 year old was 8-4 on the season with a 4.39 ERA on the season.

With the Pineda news, the Yankees rotation for the weekend and upcoming future isn’t in the best of shape.

The Yankees sit atop the AL Wild Card standings but have dropped 17 of their last 25 games. The bronx bombers sit just 3.5 games in back of the Red Sox in the AL East at 45-41.

 

