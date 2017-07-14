Did Tyronn Lue Fall Asleep At The Cavs Summer League Game?

The Cavs summer league team in Las Vegas continued play on Thursday night against number two overall pick Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Cavs youngins came up short behind Kay Felder’s 25 points. Ball had a triple double for the Lakers (16 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds).
However, midway through the third quarter, an Arizona sports radio host on Twitter caught that ESPN’s broadcast might’ve briefly shown Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue falling asleep.
Was Lue not interested in the game? Long night on the strip in Vegas? Or do you think the camera was just catching Lue in a bad spot or at a bad angle?
The world may never know.