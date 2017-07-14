Did Tyronn Lue Fall Asleep At The Cavs Summer League Game?

July 14, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Summer League, Tyronn Lue

The Cavs summer league team in Las Vegas continued play on Thursday night against number two overall pick Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs youngins came up short behind Kay Felder’s 25 points. Ball had a triple double for the Lakers (16 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds).

However, midway through the third quarter, an Arizona sports radio host on Twitter caught that ESPN’s broadcast might’ve briefly shown Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue falling asleep.

Was Lue not interested in the game? Long night on the strip in Vegas? Or do you think the camera was just catching Lue in a bad spot or at a bad angle?

gettyimages 814132036 Did Tyronn Lue Fall Asleep At The Cavs Summer League Game?

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 13: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers attends the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 94-83. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The world may never know.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

August 10, 2017
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen