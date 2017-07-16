Nationals Beef Up ML-Worst Bullpen In Trade With A’s

July 16, 2017 1:25 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Oakland Athletics, Ryan Madson, Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals

The Oakland Athletics have dealt LH reliever Sean Doolittle and RH reliever Ryan Madson to the Washington Nationals for RHP Blake Treinen and prospects INF Sheldon Neuse and LHP Jesus Luzardo.

FoxSports.com’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the deal, which has since been made official by the teams before Sunday’s series finale with the Indians.

The Nationals (54-36) currently sit in first place in the lowly NL East, up 9.5 games on the rebuilding Atlanta Braves, but are dead last in bullpen WAR at -0.9. Madson and Doolittle have a combined 1.7 WAR on the season.

