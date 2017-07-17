Merritt Called Up for Tribe, Naquin Sent Back to Columbus

ALCS Hero Ryan Merritt has rejoined the Tribe as outfielder Tyler Naquin was sent down to Columbus make room for the lefty of the roster.
This marks the third stint with the big league club for Merritt who last pitched for the Tribe in Game 1 of a double header in Minnesota on June 17th. Merritt scattered 7 hits in 4 innings while giving up 3 runs, 2 of which were earned while striking out 2 Twins. In 14 starts in Columbus, Merritt is 7-5 with a 3.36 ERA but is 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA over his last 7 starts for the Clippers.
Naquin was batting .200 in 9 games for the Tribe this season with one double and 3 runs scored. He is hitting .309 with 4 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers and 16 RBI for Columbus.