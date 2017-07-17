USA Today: LeBron ‘Frustrated’ With Cavaliers

July 17, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert, David Griffin, LeBron James, Trent Redden, USA Today

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is not happy with Dan Gilbert, according to USA Today sports.

The article cites the Gilbert’s decision to part ways with GM David Griffin and VP of Basketball Operations Trent Redden just before the draft, on the cusp of a trade for Jimmy Butler, who was traded to Minnesota on draft night.

A person familiar with James’ line of thinking was the main source of the article, which suggests the King could depart Cleveland again after the 2017-18 season diminishing ‘anticipation and optimism.’

James was not consulted on the move to part with Griffin, the article says.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

August 10, 2017
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen