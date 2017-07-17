USA Today: LeBron ‘Frustrated’ With Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is not happy with Dan Gilbert, according to USA Today sports.
The article cites the Gilbert’s decision to part ways with GM David Griffin and VP of Basketball Operations Trent Redden just before the draft, on the cusp of a trade for Jimmy Butler, who was traded to Minnesota on draft night.
A person familiar with James’ line of thinking was the main source of the article, which suggests the King could depart Cleveland again after the 2017-18 season diminishing ‘anticipation and optimism.’
James was not consulted on the move to part with Griffin, the article says.